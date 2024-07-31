iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.43

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $90.38, with a volume of 1479737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.