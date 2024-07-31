iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.43

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $90.38, with a volume of 1479737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
