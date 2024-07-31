iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.