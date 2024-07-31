iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $228.63

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.63 and last traded at $227.84, with a volume of 31576641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $203.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

