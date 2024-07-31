iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.69

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 22568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

