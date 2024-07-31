iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $191.45

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.45 and last traded at $191.40, with a volume of 126171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

