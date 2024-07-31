Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 14.2% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Iteris Stock Up 0.2 %

ITI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.97 million, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Iteris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

