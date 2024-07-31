Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its Q2 guidance at $0.90-1.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $111.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

