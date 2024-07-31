J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

