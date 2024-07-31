Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 441.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

