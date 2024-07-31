Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,180. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.