Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.31% of REX American Resources worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,946,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

REX stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,992. The firm has a market cap of $897.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

