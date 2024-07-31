Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.37% of Revolution Medicines worth $126,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 203,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,791. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

