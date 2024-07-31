Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.45% of Structure Therapeutics worth $88,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPCR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 154,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,993. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of -3.58.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

