Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,546 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.74% of AXIS Capital worth $150,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 311,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

