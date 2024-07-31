Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $133.15 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,006,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $133,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.58. 472,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,391 shares of company stock worth $125,770,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.