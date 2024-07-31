Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 808,914 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,015.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $94,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.08. 1,840,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

