Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 589.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,817 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $110,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. 910,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

