Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $81,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bruker by 2,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bruker by 925.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 326,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 289,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. 259,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,047. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

