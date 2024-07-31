Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 14,999 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of DexCom worth $77,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. 3,343,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,019. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $401,450. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

