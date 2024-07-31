Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,837 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $100,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,083.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,037.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $726.11 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.95.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

