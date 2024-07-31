Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.86.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 651,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,401. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.