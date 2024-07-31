JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14, Zacks reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,083. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

