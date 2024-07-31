JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 38,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,061,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. FIL Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in JD.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 129,763 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in JD.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in JD.com by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

