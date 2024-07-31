Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

