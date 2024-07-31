JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,450,336.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

