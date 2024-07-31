John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.18

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 13279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. TNF LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.