John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.18

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 13279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
