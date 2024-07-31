Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.660-3.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.260 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

