Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,154. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
