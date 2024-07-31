Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,154. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

