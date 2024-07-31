JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $61.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

