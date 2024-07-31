JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $29.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Hovde Group lowered MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF
MVB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MVB Financial
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.