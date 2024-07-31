JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $29.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

MVB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MVBF traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,415. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $300.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.