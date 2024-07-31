JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

