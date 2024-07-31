JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $565.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.58. 832,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.76. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.