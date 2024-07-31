JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 710,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

