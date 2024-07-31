JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $105.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE HWM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,614. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

