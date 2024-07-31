JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

JARA opened at GBX 71 ($0.91) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.40 ($1.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.26. The stock has a market cap of £149.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.44 and a beta of 0.29.

