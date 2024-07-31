JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 442,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,609. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

