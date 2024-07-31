Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAIGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $15.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.23. 17,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Kadant has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $359.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

