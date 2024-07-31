Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.59.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kansas City Life Insurance
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.