Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

