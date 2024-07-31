Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to Market Perform

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $212.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $206.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $140.44 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

