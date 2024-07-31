Kellanova (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kellanova to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Kellanova has set its FY24 guidance at $3.55-3.65 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kellanova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kellanova stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,837,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

