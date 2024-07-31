Kelp DAO Restaked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $531.06 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,365.28 or 0.05066139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 247,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 247,266.7908827. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,342.10947034 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $974,365.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

