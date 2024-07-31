Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,650 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 12,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,147. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

