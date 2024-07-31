Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB remained flat at $73.01 on Wednesday. 78,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,284. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

