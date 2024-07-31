Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,458 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Neogen worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 415,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

