Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,455 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 127,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

