Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Impinj by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,037,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $181.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

