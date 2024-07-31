Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

