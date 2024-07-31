Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WaFd worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WaFd by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in WaFd by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,266. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

