Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of America’s Car-Mart worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.39. 6,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,563. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $122.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

