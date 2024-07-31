Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,352 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Artivion worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Artivion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artivion by 108.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 564,549 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AORT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.